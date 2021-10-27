Matt Griffiths in stable condition after car crash
Jockey Matt Griffiths remains in a stable condition in hospital following a car crash three weeks ago.
Griffiths, a Grade One-winning jockey last season on Dashel Drasher, was left with a serious head injury after the car he was driving collided with a tree near Exford on Exmoor on October 3. The passenger in the car, a 27-year-old male, was killed in the accident.
Griffiths has was initially treated in Southmead Hospital but has subsequently been transferred to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.
In a statement released by the Injured Jockeys Fund, Griffiths’ mother, Christine, said: “Matt remains in a stable condition.
“We think he is now able to recognise close family members, but doctors are not yet sure of Matt’s long-term prognosis due to a brain injury.
“We have received so many messages of support and really are extremely grateful to everyone who has contacted us.”
Griffiths is not yet able to receive visitors.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox