Mawj aiming to keep Bin Suroor’s name up in lights

Saeed bin Suroor has fond memories of Santa Anita and is banking on the toughness of Mawj giving him another big-race success at the iconic Los Angeles venue in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Bin Suroor enjoyed one of the first big victories of his career when saddling Red Bishop to win the San Juan Capistrano Invitation Handicap at the California track in 1995 and it is also the scene of the most recent of his three Breeders’ Cup triumphs, when Vale Of York claimed the Juvenile in 2009.

Therefore, it is perhaps the fitting location for the handler to return to the Breeders’ Cup winner’s circle and with a horse who has taken him back into the spotlight thanks to her 1000 Guineas triumph in the spring.

Mawj has been seen just the once since that game Classic triumph over Tahiyra, when she provided her trainer with a historic 500th Group or Graded victory in Keeneland’s Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup last month.

That trip to Kentucky was seen as the ideal spot to tune-up for Breeders’ Cup competition and Bin Suroor feels she has all the attributes to make her presence felt up against colts for the first time.

He said: “She has got a good draw in stall six and everything is so far so good with her and I’m happy.

“The filly worked last Saturday and worked well and she looked good when she has been doing her exercise routines (out in Santa Anita).

“She will be running with colts, but she is a tough filly. She has proved that in the English Guineas, out in America and in Dubai also and she is always trying hard. She is tough and has a big heart.

“The draw will help her and Oisin Murphy knows her well. He knows I like to see her handy in her races, if she is close or in front it is good for her, it is what she likes. She’s a tough filly.

“The Breeders’ Cup is a big meeting. It is not easy at this meeting, but she is good enough to run a big race and take her chance and we are looking forward to seeing a good result from her again.”

When asked about how it would feel to register a first Breeders’ Cup victory in 14 years, Bin Suroor added: “I have memories of my first Group One in 1995 in Santa Anita and the last Breeders’ Cup win for me was Santa Anita, so you know if she could win, it would be great for us.”

Mawj has also proven a special horse for big-race jockey Oisin Murphy, who has been aboard the daughter of Exceed And Excel the last twice.

She helped re-establish the 28-year-old as one of the leading names in the weighing room with Guineas glory at Newmarket and the Irishman believes the filly is running over the perfect trip to showcase her best.

“I was obviously delighted with her at Keeneland in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup over nine furlongs and I think dropping back to a mile will help her,” said Murphy.

“She seems to have trained very well (this week) from what we’ve seen on social media and whatever and we have been very lucky with the draw in six. I’m really looking forward to her.”

Mawj is only one half of a strong Godolphin hand in a race they have dominated in recent years and Charlie Appleby will saddle Master Of The Seas in search of a hat-trick in the contest.

Runner-up in the 2000 Guineas in 2021, he has become something of a globetrotter in recent years and was beaten only a nose in his last outing at Keeneland in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes.

He has been handed a stiff task from stall 14 but the Moulton Paddocks handler is taking comfort in the fact both Karakontie (2014) and Order Of Australia (2020) have tasted success from that position in recent years.

Appleby said: “Master Of The Seas has the outside draw but a draw is a draw. Two horses have won from there in the last 10 runnings.

“If he was a Modern Games it wouldn’t concern me, but he’s not quite that good.

“He has a habit of getting beat in Group Ones like in the Guineas but I felt that given time he would repay us.”

Japan have a leading contender in the form of Toru Hayashi’s Songline who brings top-level credentials to the table having won both the Victoria Mile and Yasuda Kinen in the summer, while Kelina lowered the colours of Kinross in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day and could bring back memories of Santa Anita Breeders’ Cups of the past.

Trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias the daughter of Frankel sports the famous colours of the Wertheimer brothers whose Goldikova won three straight Breeders’ Cup Miles between 2008 and 2010.

The first two of those triumphs came here and connections are hoping for another day to remember in California.

“Kelina’s final sessions (on the track) are going well and all is good,” said Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager for the owners

“We of course would have preferred a better draw than 11. But the good thing is I really think she has enough speed to go with that, so we will see what happens.

“The good thing is she is an easy filly, so whatever tactics Carlos and Maxime (Guyon, jockey) decide, she will be able to go with it. There are some good horses drawn either side of her like Songline and the Godolphin horse Master Of The Seas so it will be interesting to watch.

“The Breeders’ Cup all together, but especially the Mile because of Goldikova, has been something special for us, so it will be very nice if Kelina can confirm our high opinion of her and play at that high level like she did in the Foret.”