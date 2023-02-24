Mawj makes waves with impressive Meydan victory

Mawj’s successful early season continued when she sauntered home in the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas Stakes Presented by Defender at Meydan.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained three-year-old showed great promise as a juvenile last season, winning the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket and placing in the Albany, the Lowther and the Cheveley Park.

This year her campaign began at Meydan in late January in the Jumeirah Fillies Classic, a seven-furlong affair she won by a short head from Charlie Appleby’s Dream Of Love.

Returning to the same track this time for a first try at a mile, she was the joint evens favourite alongside the Appleby-trained Fairy Cross and made all of the running under Danny Tudhope, hardly seeing a rival when striding to an unchallenged eight-and-a-half-length success.

“As we know, she’s plenty of speed at six furlongs and seven furlongs we’ve tried before. Tonight she led all the way, she’s a nice filly and she’s improved a lot,” said Bin Suroor.

“This was the plan for her, then the English Guineas or maybe the French Guineas, but the boss (Sheikh Mohammed) will decide.

“Also there is one race on World Cup night, the UAE Derby, but it’s more likely that we’ll take her back to England.

“We are in no rush, we have plenty of time. We will see how she comes back from the race, talk to the boss and make a decision.”

Mawj was trimmed to 16-1 from 25-1 for 1000 Guineas with Coral, and Bin Suroor is hopeful more improvement will come as she develops.

He said: “When she was a two-year-old she was tiny and skinny, we didn’t think she was a lot, but every time she worked in the mornings we could see she had some class.

“When she ran I liked her and in between races when we gave her a break, you could see in her condition that she changed and also grew.

“She grew a little bit when she arrived in Dubai and so far she’s looked like a nice filly for the future. We’ll see, but so far we are happy with her.”

The trainer is readying his horses for Super Saturday at Meydan on Saturday week, with Real World – whose only defeats on turf have been to Baaeed – headed for the Jebel Hatta en route to the Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

“Real World is doing good, and when I say good I mean improving,” Bin Suroor said.

“He’s back now and when he’ll run he’ll run at 80-85 per cent, that race will prepare him for the Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

“The horse is class and showed his form last year, we’ll see how we go but so far he is doing good.”

On the same card there was Group Two action in the Balanchine Presented By Land Rover Stakes.

With The Moonlight was the 2-7 favourite for Appleby and followed a prior Meydan success in the Cape Verdi with another impressive performance.

Ridden by William Buick, the Frankel filly defeated Johnny Murtagh’s Lyrical Poetry by a comfortable four and a half lengths despite a 4lb penalty.

“She came on for the Cape Verdi in every way, the nine furlongs probably suits her a little but better than the mile,” Buick said.

“She’s really getting the hang of it now, she had a good year last year and she’s started off pretty good this year.

“She has a good bit of class and she does everything the right way, she’s a real joy to deal with.”