Mawj returns with faultless display at Keeneland

Saeed bin Suroor secured his 500th Group-race winner as his 1000 Guineas heroine Mawj returned to action with a victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland.

Not sighted since beating Tahiyra at Newmarket, the diminutive filly showed she is still a force to be reckoned with and a Breeders’ Cup bid now beckons.

Making all the running under Oisin Murphy in the nine-furlong contest, she could either take on the boys in the Mile or step up to 10 furlongs for the Filly & Mare Turf.

Bin Suroor said: “Thank God. This is great (for me) to win 500 (Grade and) Group (races) and a Group One with the filly Mawj, a classic winner. To come to America, to Keeneland, to win is a great result for everybody.

“It looks to me she has plenty of speed as a miler and she made it today nine furlongs. But we’ll see. The mile might be the best for her, sure, but I want to decide closer to the race.”

Murphy said: “Saeed was delighted with her work at home and he asked me to sit on her last week just before she flew (to America) and she felt brilliant. She felt back to her best.

“We did quite quick sections in the first half of the race, but she is a superstar filly. She found plenty. She’s got a great heart and mind.

“I’m delighted to win for Godolphin and Saeed here; it’s his 500th Group winner, so for me to ride it for him means the world.”