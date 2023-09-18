Maxux hits the back of the net at Fairyhouse
Maxux stole the show in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes to lead home a Joseph O’Brien one-two in the Fairyhouse feature.
It was stablemate American Sonja who was sent off 5-2 joint-favourite for the Group Three event, but she proved powerless to the 10-1 scorer who hit the target in impressive fashion, surging four and a quarter lengths clear in the closing stages.
The winner added a touch of La Liga glamour to a Monday afternoon at the County Meath track, with the daughter of Frankel owned by former Real Madrid footballer Alvaro Odriozola who is now plying his trade at fellow Spanish club Real Sociedad.
It was a welcome return to winning ways for the 200,000 guineas buy who had created a good impression on debut, but until now had failed to make her mark up in class.
“Mikey (Sheehy) said they went a good gallop and it suited her. When she switches off early she seems to come home very well,” said O’Brien’s assistant Sean Corby.
“It’s nice to see her back to her best. She looked good first time and since then, she hasn’t run badly but you’d probably be a small bit disappointed with her.
“It was nice to see her get her head back in front today and she won with plenty in hand.
“She’s very valuable now and it’s good for Alvaro as well, he’s a good owner to have.”
