Maxxum returns to form to give Millar big win
Maxxum produced a fine weight-carrying performance to give young jockey Carl Millar by far the biggest success of his fledgling career in the Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle.
Millar only had eight previous winners to his name but proved great value for his 7lb claim on Gordon Elliott’s top weight.
Maxxum had won at Leopardstown last Christmas and went off 7-4 favourite for this very race 12 months ago, only to disappoint.
Having looked in the grip of the handicapper, Elliott sent him chasing.
He had been back over hurdles for his last two outings but was sent off at 28-1, having been pulled up on the most recent of those.
Millar was positive from the outset, though, and while Gaoth Chuil travelled much better, Maxxum stuck to his task to win by three-quarters of a length.
“Carl is a good lad. He’s well able to ride and just needs to tidy himself up a little bit now, get on the simulator. He’s a good lad and works hard,” said Elliott.
“Maxxum is a bit hot and cold and I thought the ground might have gone a bit soft for him. When you are in these handicaps, you never know.
“We said we’d keep it simple, pop him out handy and see what happens.”
