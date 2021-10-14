McCain continues in flying form with across-the-card four-timer
Donald McCain continued his fine start to the jumps season with an across-the-card 143-1 four-timer on Thursday.
A treble at Carlisle with Hart Of Steel (10-1), Malpas (13-8 favourite) and Armattiekan (11-8 favourite) and victory for See The Sea (11-10 favourite) at Wincanton from just six runners took his tally for the campaign to 40.
The Cholmondeley handler sits in third place in the trainers’ championship behind Fergal O’Brien and Paul Nicholls on prize-money.
“It’s been a great day’s work. Everyone has been working their socks off. It’s hard work at the moment, but I’ve got a great team at home and days like this are good,” said McCain.
“It’s just grand. Everyone’s working very hard and it’s always easier to get up in the morning when things are going well.”
