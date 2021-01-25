McCain looking forward to bright future with Navajo Pass

Donald McCain is already looking forward to next season with Navajo Pass following his victory at Haydock on Saturday.

The five-year-old upset dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D’Air in The New One Unibet Hurdle, thanks to a bold front-running performance in the hands of Sean Quinlan.

The Cheshire trainer might consider the Grade One Aintree Hurdle, over two and a half miles, as a spring target, but he believes Navajo Pass is a horse for the future.

“Obviously, as everyone has been saying, the favourite probably needed the run, but he (Navajo Pass) went about his job in a good manner and did it really well. He came back well, so happy days,” said McCain.

“We’ve that one under our belt so there’s no panic. You never say never, but I can’t quite envisage we’re going to be going to Cheltenham because handicaps are going to be out of the question now.

“If we get one more run into him, maybe go to Aintree, that is probably the scenario, and then he’s next year’s horse really.

“He’s won a couple of races now this season. He’ll improve again for another summer and we’ll keep going forward. He’s changing all the time.

“It’s a pretty steep learning curve out of juveniles, but he seems to be finding his feet now and improving all the time.”