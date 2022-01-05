McConnell eyeing Musselburgh date for Bardenstown Lad
Bardenstown Lad could return to action at Musselburgh next month after being given a break by trainer John McConnell following his victory at Cheltenham in October.
The County Meath handler is eyeing the Scottish Stayers’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Edinburgh venue on February 5 for his promising seven-year-old.
Bardenstown Lad took his tally to three wins from four starts over the smaller obstacles – and four in six under Rules – when making his stamina tell over three miles at Prestbury Park.
“He had a little break after Cheltenham,” said McConnell.
“He’s back in training now and there’s a good chance he might come over for the Cheltenham Trials weekend.
“I think there’s a stayers’ novice hurdle for him.”
McConnell operates at a healthy 27 per cent strike-rate at the Scottish venue currently.
