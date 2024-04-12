McCoy has Maximus respect for Mullins contender

Sir AP McCoy has nominated I Am Maximus as the horse he would choose to ride in this year’s Randox Grand National.

McCoy, who famously won the National at the 15th attempt on Don’t Push It, is now an ambassador for William Hill, who arranged a video montage on the St John’s Beacon in Liverpool city centre to celebrate the race.

While he may have been champion jockey 20 times, he admits that had he never won the National, he would have retired with a sense of unfulfillment.

“I love Liverpool as a place, the people make it special. It’s the most famous race in the world and for that reason it is very difficult to win. I had a lot of goes before I was lucky with Don’t Push It but it is the people of Liverpool who make it special,” said McCoy.

“They really buy into it, they make the atmosphere, all three days, and it is top-class racing.

“It was just relief when I crossed the line on Don’t Push It. I’m not from a racing family but just like all other non-racing families, the one race you take an interest in every year is the Grand National.

“From a young age, it was the race I knew the most about and from that point of view, it made it more special. When I walk down the street and people say ‘what do you do’, the next question is always ‘did you win the Grand National?’ and I would hate to say ‘no, I didn’t’.

“It’s gone down to 34 runners this year but does that take anything away from it? I just think it will make it harder to win because there are a lot of good horses in it.”

For the second half of his career, McCoy rode as retained rider for JP McManus, who owned Don’t Push It, and he is still involved in an advisory capacity now.

McManus runs five in Saturday’s race, but McCoy is certain which horse would be his pick.

“I think you could make a case for all five, but I Am Maximus would still be my choice,” he said.

“With the ground conditions the way they are, I think it is really going to suit the Willie Mullins horses. I know they go on any ground but they go particularly well when the ground is soft or heavy.

“I Am Maximus has won an Irish Grand National, he’s won the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase and he won the Bobbyjo last time, which is a really good trial for the National – and with Paul Townend riding him, he ticks a lot of boxes, he’s a class horse.

“You could have easily gone for Meetingofthewaters, he ran really well in the Ultima, which Corach Rambler won last year, he’s on a really nice weight, so he has a lot going for him.

“Mark Walsh has chosen Limerick Lace, she won well at Cheltenham and has a touch of class. Capodanno ran in the race last year, when he was disappointing, but I think he’s a much better horse this year and he won the Cotswold Chase in January, so I could see him running well as well.

“But if I had to pick, it would be I Am Maximus.”

The ground is set to be testing on Saturday but likely not as bad as in 2001, when Red Marauder was one of only four finishers, and two of them had to be remounted, with McCoy getting back on Blowing Wind having been unseated – a move that would not be permitted now.

“The race Red Marauder won, I remember going out on the last circuit and there only being five or six of us left, 30-odd had gone. I genuinely believe that Blowing Wind would have won the Grand National,” he said.

“I remember Ruby (Walsh) was on Papillion and we could see this loose horse coming, he looked across at me and both of us had nowhere to go. Blowing Wind was a clever horse and was never going to take a risk.

“Because they had their names on the number cloths, there was no fear of getting on the wrong one, because there were seven or eight loose horses around us, but I remember thinking there was still a chance Red Marauder and Smarty might not even get round.

“There was £50,000 for third for the owners, so while it was a memorable race, it might not have been for the right reasons for me.

“We haven’t had ground like that since, but I think it could make it more exciting.”

Despite achieving all he did in the game, McCoy still felt the tingles when arriving at Aintree for the race, and arguably the length of time he had to wait before finally winning made it all the more sweeter.

“For 14 years before I won, I used to always think I was going to win the National when I arrived on Saturday morning and by Saturday evening, I left thinking I was never going to win it!” he said.

“Better jockeys than me never won it – John Francome, Peter Scudamore, Jonjo O’Neill, Harry Swann – and no disrespect meant, but there were a lot of lads who won it who were a lot worse than me, which was how I used to make myself feel alright about it. When I won it, there was a lot of fulfilment.

“I was too stupid to think I was never going to win it, though!”