McCreery may be double-handed in search for second Matron win

Unbeaten Jancis could be joined by Vespertilio as trainer Willie McCreery hunts another victory in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The handler claimed the Group One contest with Fiesolana back in 2014 and McCreery is set to put his faith in Jancis after the filly won each of her two starts, taking a maiden in June before making the leap to Group Three level the following month in the Brownstown Stakes.

With two victories at Leopardstown in the bag, McCreery has no track concerns but admits it is a huge task for Jancis at the highest level.

He said: “She seems to like Leopardstown anyway. It’s hard and a big ask for her.

“She came into her own late, she did nothing as a two-year-old and was very backward early on in the year.

“Whatever she does this season, I hope it will be a bonus for next year.”

Vespertilio has already been tried in deep company, having won the Debutante Stakes and finished second in the Moyglare last year.

She has been unable to build on a narrow third in the French 1000 Guineas, finishing down the field in the Irish version and when dropping back to seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat last time.

McCreery retains plenty of faith in the filly, although she is not certain to line up at this stage.

“She’ll probably run and she seems in great form,” he said at a press morning ahead of the Irish Champions Festival.

“In the last couple of weeks, she has really started to furnish again and I’m very happy with her.

“I’ll definitely leave her in until declaration stage anyway. She’ll do another piece of work next Tuesday and then we’ll make a decision on which way to go.

“If she doesn’t run, there is a race in the Curragh (Renaissance Stakes on September 29). She might run in that or we might just leave her for the year.”

McCreery has plenty of respect for his Matron rivals, not least Porta Fortuna, who was edged out in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket before going on to land both the Coronation and Falmouth Stakes.

He added: “Porta Fortuna is the standout filly, she’s an exceptional filly. Every time, she’s shown up – she’s never far away and she tries her heart out.

“In her last race, she did it totally the opposite way, from the front, and it made no difference to her. She goes on every type of ground and has danced every dance.

“You get all the best fillies in the race. I don’t know if Fallen Angel will come over on that ground, she’s a very good filly as well and you’d be worried if she did come over.

“You’d be worried about them all really, it’s a Group One, but you just have to look after your own. The two girls seem in good form and I’m looking forward to it now.”