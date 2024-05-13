McCreery targeting ‘happy and fruitful summer’ for Vespertilio
The Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot will both be considered for Vespertilio after coming close to claiming Classic glory in France on Sunday.
Making her first appearance since chasing home Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September, the Willie McCreery-trained Night Of Thunder filly charged up the ParisLongchamp straight to be beaten just half a length into third place in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.
McCreery was understandably proud of his three-year-old’s performance and another shot at Group One honours awaits, with an appearance on home soil at the Curragh on May 26 and a trip to Ascot on June 21 in the melting pot.
“She ran a cracker, probably from an unfavourable draw. I loved the way she finished out the race, she was getting there and getting there the whole time,” said the trainer.
“We couldn’t be happier with her to carry on from her two-year-old career, so let’s hope for a happy and fruitful summer with her.
“It looked like she got the mile well and we’ll have a look at Royal Ascot now, she’s still in the Irish Guineas but we’ll make our minds up on that closer to the date.
“She’s not ground dependent or anything like that, I think she doesn’t mind so long as it’s not extremely soft. Good, quick ground she doesn’t mind, she flicks off the top of it.”
