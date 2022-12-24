McFabulous chance of another Kauto Star success for Nicholls

McFabulous and Gelino Bello give Paul Nicholls the ace hand in his bid for a record sixth victory in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

The Ditcheat handler is currently tied with Nicky Henderson in a race he won most recently with King George favourite Bravemansgame 12 months ago, and appears intent on adding to his tally.

As the choice of stable jockey Harry Cobden, McFabulous is the favourite for this year’s renewal, having claimed a second win over fences in impressive style at Newbury last month.

Bryony Frost is called up to partner his stablemate Gelino Bello, who was a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree in the spring and is two from two since being sent over the larger obstacles.

Nicholls told Betfair: “He doesn’t mind a bit of cut in the ground, he just doesn’t want deep, heavy ground on a stiff track. He’ll be fine, a small field suits him and he’s improved massively for jumping fences.

“He looks fantastic, the best shape he’s been in and he’s probably the one to beat.

“Gelino Bello is a very smart horse, he’s won his last four but lacks a bit of experience as he’s only been in small fields, so we thought we’d let him take his chance and it will put him in good stead win, lose or draw for the spring.

“You can’t rule the others out, it’s a good race.”

The clear threat to the Nicholls pair is the Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill.

The top-class staying hurdler was six and a half lengths behind McFabulous at Newbury, however, prompting connections to reach for the cheekpieces ahead of the rematch.

Nicholls’ former protege Dan Skelton is represented by exciting mare Galia Des Liteaux, with Fergal O’Brien’s Mortlach completing the quintet.