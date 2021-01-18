McGrath injured in Lingfield fall

Jockey Jeremiah McGrath was injured at Lingfield
By NewsChain Sport
19:21pm, Mon 18 Jan 2021
Jeremiah McGrath was taken to hospital following a three-horse pile-up in the concluding ‘Jumpers Bumper’ at Lingfield

The jump jockey took a crashing fall from the Nicky Henderson-trained Vegas Blue on the home turn as the two-mile race began to take shape.

Favourite Vegas Blue was about to make her challenge when she appeared to be short of room. The six-year-old mare clipped heels and came down.

Perfect Percy, partnered by Jordan Nailor, and the Alexander Thorne-ridden Lord Howard were brought down. Those two riders rose to their feet, and all three horses got up too.

McGrath was reportedly conscious and speaking as he was treated on the track, and Lingfield clerk of the course George Hill told mirror.co.uk: “Jerry McGrath is going to hospital for further examination.

“He was treated on the track by paramedics.”

An inquiry into the incident was adjourned because of McGrath’s injuries.

The race went to Lucky’s Dream (6-4), who was giving jockey Tom Scudamore and trainer Ian Williams a double. The pair had earlier struck with 33-1 shot Robelli.

Henderson later confirmed via Twitter that McGrath has had x-rays.

He wrote: “@JerrymcGrath is rather battered and bruised and has been taken for precautionary x-rays, I can report that Vegas Blue is ok, other than a few cuts and scrapes, she will be home this evening. Thank you for all your messages of concern, we will of course keep you all updated.”

