23 March 2022

McGuinness assembling strong team for Irish Lincolnshire

Ado McGuinness is going into Saturday’s Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire with seven possible runners, headed by top-weight and ante-post favourite Current Option.

McGuinness, currently in Dubai ahead of A Case Of You’s run in the Al Quoz Sprint, is eager to let all of his contenders take their chances in the one-mile showpiece, with €59,000 on offer for the winner.

Current Option is set to shoulder 10st 2lb in the Curragh feature, with Star Of Cashel his lightest-weighted runner on 8st 7lb – a mark which leaves him needing a couple of runners to come out to be sure of a run.

The latter would be making his debut for McGuinness, who feels each of his septet could make their mark.

He said: “Current Option won in Galway off top-weight and a rating of 105. He’s well used to carrying weight and I’ll probably claim off him.

“Saltonstall was fourth at the Curragh last year (in the Irish Cambridgeshire) and is a two-time Galway Mile winner. He loves the Curragh and should run a big race.

Bowerman winning last year’s Irish Lincolnshire (PA) (PA Archive)

“Bowerman is a previous winner of the Irish Lincolnshire and seems to be back to his old self. I’m very happy with him.

“Sirjack Thomas was a two-time premier handicap winner last year and loves a little dig in the ground. He should run a solid race.

“Star Harbour is a progressive horse and the drier the ground the better for him. The forecast looks OK with not much rain forecast and I hope he runs a solid race.

“Star Of Cashel needs two to come out and has a very light weight. He was fourth in the Irish Lincolnshire last season, although not for me, and he’s in very good form and I’m expecting a big run with the light weight.

“Casanova is another horse who was very progressive last year. He was fourth in a Group Three and placed in a Listed race. I think he’s progressive and if he runs up to that sort of form, he has a chance.

“The more horses you run, the more chance you have!”

