McGuinness not shirking Al Quoz challenge with A Case Of You

A Case Of You will attempt to turn the tables on Man Of Promise in the Al Quoz Sprint later this month after finding the Godolphin runner too hot to handle on Saturday.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Prix de l’Abbaye victor went down by four and three-quarter lengths to Charlie Appleby’s winner of the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint but was a clear second, finishing two and a half lengths ahead of the third, Alkaraama.

The first two are set to renew rivalry over the same six furlongs on Dubai World Cup night, March 26.

“He’s good and we’re very happy with him. He grubbed up well after the race, he had a nice roll on Sunday morning. I don’t know how we are going to beat the winner but we’re going to try again,” said McGuinness.

“I suppose if the winner wasn’t in it, we’d be hot favourite for the Sprint on World Cup night because we beat the third easy enough.

“It’s definitely the Al Quoz next barring any mishaps. We’ll see what we do then. We’ll sit down and maybe make a plan for Ascot after that. The Al Quoz will be his first port of call.

“He’s staying over there. I was out with him before I came home. He looks great and there’s not a bother on him. He looks a million dollars in the sun.

“He’s coming on four years old so you hope he can only improve a few pounds as well with age.”