McGuinness planning Abbaye outing for A Case Of You

Adrian McGuinness’ A Case Of You is heading to France as he is set to be supplemented for the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

The three-year-old was last seen finishing second in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 12, coming home half a length behind Romantic Proposal having started at 33-1.

That performance was the colt’s first run over five furlongs, with his prior victories having been collected over six or six and a half furlongs in the Group Three Anglesey Stakes, the Dundalkstadium.com Race and the Group Three Lacken Stakes.

A Case Of You will now tackle a sprint trip again on October 3, with the last call for entries for the five-furlong event on September 30.

“He’s going to be supplemented for the Abbaye, so he goes there next week,” McGuinness confirmed.

“He came out of his race really well, he was bouncing and very happy.

“I think he’s improved, it was his first time over five (furlongs) and I really am looking forward to a big run there (ParisLongchamp).

“People were telling me that he was a seven (furlong) horse and that he needed six (furlongs), but he showed me a lot of natural speed at home.

“That’s why we decided to drop back to five, it was his first run ever over five.

“For a three-year-old to run for the first time ever over five furlongs, taking on some of the best sprinters in training and to finish the way he finished, you couldn’t complain.”

Should the son of Hot Streak fare well in Paris, a voyage further afield could be on the agenda as McGuinness is considering another international speed contest in the shape of the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

“We’ll make plans after that, we’ll see which way the Abbaye goes, but there is a possibility that if he ran well he might go to the Breeders’ Cup,” he said.

“Either way I do think he’s definitely going to get better, he’s an exciting horse to look forward to for the future.”