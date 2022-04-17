McLoughlin and Donoghue deliver Fairyhouse double

Trainer Dermot McLoughlin, jockey Keith Donoghue and owner-breeder Pat Conway enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Fairyhouse after combining to win the first two races on Easter Sunday.

Tipperary bumper winner Imperial Ruler was the 6-4 favourite for the opening Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle, having finished second on his jumping bow at Down Royal last month.

The five-year-old was strongly challenged by Gorgeous Suspect on the run-in, but dug deep for Donoghue to score by a length.

McLoughlin said: “He’s a nice horse and he picked up well when Keith got stuck into him. I’d say he’d like a bit of slower ground, but he did it well.

Imperial Ruler with connections in the winner’s enclosure (Alan Magee/PA)

“When he saw a lad with an orange jacket at the second last hurdle that was omitted, he ran around a bit, but it was a good performance.

“He has to learn a bit and I’d say he’ll keep going.”

Amateur rider Fiona Leaney suffered a heavy fall early in the race and was taken to hospital for further assessment, but was reported to be conscious and talking leaving the racecourse.

McLoughlin, Donoghue and Conway doubled up with Digby in the Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Hurdle.

The 7-1 shot got under the final flight, but stuck to his task gamely to see off Auckland by two and a quarter lengths.

“Once the first horse won, I thought this fella would take a bit of beating – I fancied him,” McLoughlin added.

“He toughed it out and is a real stayer. They are two nice horses and both will jump a fence.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this, but I’d say we will go to Punchestown if there is something suitable.”

Davy Russell steered the Gordon Elliott-trained Gevrey (4-1) to a clear-cut success in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Rated Novice Chase.

“I thought Davy gave him a good ride as he doesn’t have that much scope,” said Elliott.

Gevrey and Davy Russell in full flight (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

“He runs his race every day and always tries his heart out. It’s a nice race to win.

“It’s possible he could go to Galway and he has options over hurdles and fences.”

Willie and Danny Mullins teamed up to win the BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase with 7-2 chance Mt Leinster.

“It was a nice race to win considering he didn’t jump as well as he can jump. He can improve when he gets better at his jumping,” said the champion trainer.

“The Galway Plate is a possibility but he’s very keen and likes to get on with the job.”

Icare Desbois and Jody Townend took the final race of the day (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

Icare Desbois (17-2) and Jody Townend led home a one-two-three for the Mullins team in the concluding Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper.

The 17-2 shot passed the post with just over two lengths in hand over Lecky Watson, with Dr Eggman a close-up third.

Mullins said: “All four ran well and they all look nice racehorses.

“The first two were the best two at home and the second was a bit unlucky in running.

“Jody has a great record. She keeps it simple and doesn’t interfere with the horse. She lets them gallop and they go.

“When the first few got beaten in Cork earlier, I thought it’s going to be one of those days, but it’s turned out a very good day.”