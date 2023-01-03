McManus pair set for classy Naas novice hurdle

Owner JP McManus is set to be double-handed in Sunday’s Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, with both Dawn Rising and Inothewayurthinking on course for the Grade One.

Dawn Rising was Group Three placed on the Flat for Aidan O’Brien before transferring to his son Joseph, who has saddled the six-year-old to win two of his three hurdles outings.

He is set to be joined in the famous green and gold silks by Inothewayurthinking, who has won both his hurdles spins for Gavin Cromwell.

It’s a nice race on a lovely track and it will be great to see them out at the weekend

McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “They are both in good form and the intention is for both to run. They’ve both had their couple of runs so this is the next step for them.

“It’s a nice race on a lovely track and it will be great to see them out at the weekend.”

Willie Mullins has four to choose from, topped by Grangeclare West who made an impressive start over hurdles at Navan in November, adding to bumper and point-to-point triumphs.

The Closutton handler also has Champ Kiely, Gaelic Warrior and Spanish Harlem in contention, while Gordon Elliott has three to pick from in Grade One-placed Irish Point, Three Card Brag and Imagine.

Noel Meade’s Affordale Fury, the Oliver McKiernan-trained Kalanisi Star and Monbeg Park from Sean Doyle’s yard complete the entries.

Doyle would be keen to test Monbeg Park at the highest level following his recent third in Grade Three company, but conditions will be key to his challenge.

The trainer said: “Monbeg Park is in good form and it would be great to run but we’re watching the weather and if the rain stays away, we could well take our chance.

“If the ground gets too soft for him, we won’t chance it.”

Appreciate It, winner of the 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for Mullins, could be one of the stars on the undercard, as he is entered in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase having made a successful start over fences at Punchestown last month.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase has drawn some classy entries, with Roseys Hollow, Skyace and Telmesomethinggirl all aiming to score over fences for the first time.