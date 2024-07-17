Meade looking for Classic glory with Caught U Looking

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Noel Meade will attempt to add a Classic to his decorated CV on Saturday when Caught U Looking heads to the Curragh for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

A seven-time champion trainer over jumps in Ireland, Meade has tasted Group One glory on the level courtesy of Helvic Dream in the 2021 Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Now the dual-purpose handler attempts to break another ceiling with his daughter of Derby-winning Harzand, who was an honourable fifth in her first taste of Classic action at Epsom.

Caught U Looking travelled smoothly in the hands of Colin Keane on that occasion and hit the front three furlongs from home, but she had no answer to the likes of Ezeliya in the closing stages as her challenge faded and she was beaten nine lengths.

However, Meade feels she has been hitting all her markers at home since that outing on the Surrey Downs and is eager to see what she can produce in her second bite of the Classic cherry.

“I’m looking forward to it, she’s in good form and we hope she has come on a bit from Epsom,” said Meade.

“I was a little bit disappointed with her in Epsom, but having said that she ran a reasonably good race all the same so hopefully now she will improve from that.

“It’s a different track, although we can’t complain as we handled the other track (Epsom) well. She’s a well-balanced filly, so I don’t think the track will make too much difference.

“We’re likely to have better ground (than Epsom) and we don’t really know about that as she has never really ran on good ground but we’re hopeful she will handle that.

“We’ve been very happy with how she has been since coming home, she’s been training really well and we think she has done well since Epsom.

“Horses like this are what you’re always wanting to have and we’re excited.”