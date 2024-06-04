Meade mulling next move with Caught U Looking

Noel Meade is considering a slight drop in grade for star filly Caught U Looking after her fifth-placed finish in the Betfred Oaks.

The three-year-old went to battle with fellow Irish raider Ezeliya in the feature race on Friday’s card at Epsom, but she came home nine lengths behind Dermot Weld’s charge.

Jockey Colin Keane kept the Harzand filly on the far rail as she challenged the leaders with three furlongs to go, but Ezeliya blitzed her 11 rivals to secure a three-length success in the Group One contest.

It was a much closer affair when the pair faced one another in April’s Salsabil Stakes at Navan, where Caught U Looking, who had to give away 3lb to her competitor, was only two lengths adrift of Weld’s filly in fourth.

Meade has ruled out a quick return in next week’s Group Three Darley Munster Oaks at Cork and while she has an entry in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, Meade is uncertain which route to take at present.

“She’s come home well. She came out of the race very well and he (Keane) didn’t knock her around, I think if he did knock her around then she probably comes fourth,” Meade said.

“But he didn’t, which is good, hopefully we get paid back for that in time.

“I was slightly disappointed to be honest with you, I thought she would be closer because of the run at Navan. She did run well in that and she was giving 3lb away to the winner, so the winner improved quite a bit, or we didn’t, don’t know which way or the other. She ran a solid race without starring.

“I’m not too sure what I’m going to do next. She’s in everything, she’s in the Irish Oaks and she’s in the Pretty Polly. Maybe it will be better to come down a bit, they are both obviously Group Ones, so maybe it is better to come down a step to Group Two or Group Three.

“She’s in the Ribblesdale as well. Whether that’s a possibility or not, I don’t know. Only a possibility.

“All the doors are open at the moment and we will see what we will do. The main thing is she’s come home very sound and very well. There is nothing set in stone on where she will go and we will see what we think when we go forward in the next week or so.”