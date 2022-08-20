Meditate remains unbeaten in Debutante

Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a straightforward victory in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Last seen winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot where she beat a subsequent Group Two winner in Mawj, she was returning from a 64-day break.

While at the two furlong pole Olivia Maralda appeared to be briefly travelling the better of the two, Ryan Moore had yet to fully ask for everything.

Joseph O’Brien’s Thornbrook also emerged looking a threat but Moore was just waiting for the right time to press the button.

When he did, the response was pretty immediate and Meditate began to stretch away.

There was a brief moment of alarm inside the last 100 yards when the 8-13 favourite took a false step, colliding with the rail, but she still held off Olivia Maralda by three-quarters of a length.

Coral trimmed Meditate into 10-1 from 12s for next year’s 1000 Guineas behind 8-1 favourite and stablemate Statuette.

“It was her first time over seven but she is so laidback and travels along in second gear,” said O’Brien.

She looks a very exciting filly at the moment

“She was very fresh even going down and it was a while since she ran. She even spotted the photographer going to the line.

“We always thought seven wasn’t going to be a problem for her. She hits the gates very quick but relaxes and is happy to sit there handy. She is very professional and gives you only what you ask.

“The plan was to come here and go for the Moyglare and that is what we are hoping to do.

“Ryan said that trip was no problem and he felt further would be no problem. She looks a very exciting filly at the moment.”