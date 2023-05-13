Meehan looking forward to French Guineas bid with Isaac Shelby

Isaac Shelby is “super spot-on” for Sunday’s French 2000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp.

The Brian Meehan-trained Night Of Thunder colt was a runaway winner of the Greenham at Newbury on his three-year-old debut.

Last season’s Superlative Stakes winner carried the famous green and blue Sangster family colours to three victories from four starts, but he has recently been sold to Qatari-based operation Wathnan Racing.

He lines up against nine rivals in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains with Meehan confident he has shown all the right signs for his French mile Classic tilt.

“He has been working great. He’s been super spot-on since the Greenham and we’ve got to go,” said the Manton handler.

“It is very exciting and we’re looking forward to it. I’m very happy with him.”

The form of the Greenham was in effect given a boost when Chaldean, who unseated Frankie Dettori coming out of the stalls before happily bowling along riderless up front, took the Qipco 2000 Guineas in style at Newmarket.

Isaac Shelby, who finished last of seven to Chaldean in the Dewhurst, romped to a three-length success on his return in the Greenham, and Meehan is pleased that Chaldean recovered from his mishap at Newbury.

“It was a nice form boost in a funny sort of way. I’m glad he came back fine after the Greenham and went on and won the Guineas. I thought it was a great race, but it was a shame about the (very soft) ground.

“But Isaac is great. His work is done – it was done before the Greenham. He took it well.

I know they are saying it will be heavy ground, but it doesn't really matter what sort of ground we get – we are going to get whatever we get. There's no point in hoping. It is what it is

“You just keep them ticking over after a race like that. It’s pretty simple, he doesn’t have anything to prove.

“I know they are saying it will be heavy ground, but it doesn’t really matter what sort of ground we get – we are going to get whatever we get. There’s no point in hoping. It is what it is.

“The thing is, he is there on good to firm and good to soft, so we’ll take our chance.”

Knight was another who ran in the Greenham, finishing seventh.

Winner of the Horris Hill over the same course and distance, he never travelled on his three-year-old debut and was beaten some 18 lengths.

“I don’t know what happened at Newbury to be honest, but the horse has bounced out of the Greenham,” said Ed Crisford, who trains in partnership with his father, Simon.

“Whether it was the sticky ground he didn’t get through, I know he’s won on heavy but it had been raining that day it’s very different. He just didn’t go a yard and there’s nothing much to say about that other than it was very disappointing.

“The horse has bounced out of it though and is training good and we always thought he was a much better horse than that. He seems to have come alive and come on for that race, so he’s going to France and hopefully he can run a big race albeit he has to prove it now.

“I’m sure there is going to be lots more upside to come from him and if he gets a good trip round I’m sure he will run a good race.

“It’s going to be a very good race, it always is. The Greenham winner is in there and American Flag looks very good, so there’s plenty of depth.

“But I’m sure he will run a good race and I just want to see him bounce back to form. He deserves to from his two-year-old form and if you look at his record he has had two wins and one blow out and every horse is entitled to a bad day now and again.”

Aidan O’Brien is represented by Leopardstown Guineas Trial scorer Hans Anderson, as the Ballydoyle trainer bids for a sixth win in the Classic.

Ryan Moore rides and told his Betfair blog: “Hans Andersen acquitted himself well enough after beating Al Riffa in his maiden at two, and you had to be delighted with his comeback win at Leopardstown, even if the runner-up came out and disappointed next time.

“The step up to a mile for the first time will suit this Frankel colt and he could well find the improvement needed for him to be involved the shake-up.”

The home challenge is a strong one, led by American Flag, who is owned by Malcolm Parrish and trained by Yann Barberot.

The son of Wootton Bassett showed a nice turn of foot to take the Prix de Fontainebleau on heavy ground over course and distance on his second start this term, having previously scored in a Listed race at Saint-Cloud.

Barberot is expecting a big run. He said: “American Flag worked well on the grass (Tuesday). His jockey, Christophe Soumillon, liked the way that he conducted himself.

“The horse is in great shape. He appreciates the very soft terrain and he has a very good mentality.

“He knows Longchamp and I am confident for Sunday.”