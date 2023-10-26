Member of ground staff at Carlisle knocked over leaving track at the start

A member of the ground staff at Carlisle avoided serious injury in a nasty incident at the start of the seventh race on Thursday.

The man jogged across in front of the tape, but was still in the process of leaving the track when the tapes went up and was immediately knocked over as the runners set off, sent tumbling across the ground as the field galloped on.

A report from the stewards read: “An inquiry was held to consider the circumstances as to why a member of the ground staff had crossed the track at the start as the race was started resulting in his being knocked over by Euchan Falls.

“The clerk of the course, the member of ground staff, the starters and Gavin Sheehan, the rider of Euchan Falls, unplaced, were interviewed.

“Having heard their evidence and having reviewed video recording of the incident, the matter was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration.”

A statement from Carlisle Racecourse read: “Following the start of today’s 5.05pm (race), a member of our team was attended to by the medical team at the start and received further assessment in the racecourse medical room. There are no indications he has any lasting injuries and he is in good spirits.”

On a dramatic afternoon of National Hunt action, jockey Daire Davis was banned for 21 days at Ludlow for improper riding.

Daire was leading on Faha Belle in the fifth race of the day, but in moving right-handed – and about to take the wrong course – he clipped heels with Von Hallers who unseated David Bass. Daire corrected his mount to take the correct course, but in doing so ran into a group of other runners with his mount falling having gone through the rail.

Daire himself crashed into the Tom Bellamy-ridden Kit’s Coty, leading to Bellamy unseating.