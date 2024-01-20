Memories of Costello greats, as Asian Master asserts Navan authority

Asian Master earned Cheltenham quotes in taking his record to two from two under rules in the Race Displays Rated Novice Hurdle at Navan.

A point-to-point winner for Tony Costello, he switched to Willie Mullins for his hurdling campaign and struck at the first time of asking at Thurles.

Made the 4-6 favourite to follow up in the hands of his amateur rider Thomas Costello, the market leader was always moving well on the heels of pacesetter Better Days Ahead.

Ridden to take over going to the last, Asian Master quickly went clear to score by 10 lengths from Better Days Ahead.

The seven-year-old was introduced at 40-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by Betfair and Paddy Power.

“I thought my horse travelled very sweet and I could see Jack Kennedy niggling his lad (Better Days Ahead) to stay in front,” said Costello, who is the grandson of the renowned late bloodstock dealer Tom Costello, whose graduates included such luminaries as three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate.

“I thought he travelled way better than him everywhere and jumped better. I fancied him today and thought he’d win to be honest. His work at home was very good, he has a fantastic attitude and takes everything in his stride.

“Jack’s horse was the horse to take out of it and I thought he’d beat him.

“We’re enjoying every day we have with him and fingers crossed, if he stays safe and lucky, we’ll have another few days out of him.”

Costello is extremely tall for a jockey and said: “I’d like to say I’m 6 (foot) 4 (inches) but I wouldn’t like to measure myself at the same time in case I got a fright!”