Memories of ‘phenomenal’ Roaring Lion still burn brightly for Murphy

Every jockey dreams of that one horse to take their career to another level – and in 2018 Oisin Murphy had Roaring Lion.

Already Qatar Racing’s main man at that point, the Irishman had tasted success at the highest level when steering Aclaim to victory in the Prix de la Foret and also striking aboard Blond Me in Canada the previous year.

However, Roaring Lion would confirm the promise of his juvenile season and prove the mainstay of a phenomenal 2018 season, where Murphy would win nine Group Ones across five different countries.

The son of Kitten’s Joy would be at the side of the Kerry native for almost half of his top-level haul, and after defeats in the Craven and Guineas the Roaring Lion story began to take shape in the Dante when storming to success in York’s preeminent Classic trial.

Derby dreams were ultimately crushed amidst nagging stamina doubts, but 10 furlongs was Roaring Lion’s forte and he would soon embark on a thrilling four-timer which saw him claim some of the summer’s most prestigious prizes.

His winning streak would begin at Sandown, when finally toppling old nemesis Saxon Warrior in the Eclipse, and after dazzling once again on the Knavesmire, this time in the Juddmonte International, it would have been hard to believe even better was still to come.

“I can’t remember how many Group One winners I had that year, but it was one of my best seasons,” said Murphy.

“Roaring Lion had an incredible run up to the Irish Champion Stakes. He was brilliant in the Juddmonte International at York. Those sort of horses, they make careers for jockeys and trainers and I have very fond memories of him.

“His run of good form started in the Dante and in that race he was electric. He got beat in the Craven and the Guineas, but all of a sudden it started to click and I remember in the Dante he was really strong through the line.

“He didn’t stay in the Derby and there was a lot of pressure on in the Eclipse, but he got the job done and then he was a different level of horse in the Juddmonte International.”

With Group One victories at Sandown and York secured, the Irish Champion Stakes was next and the John Gosden-trained colt marched on to Leopardstown with the high-pressure occasions becoming a regular occurrence during Murphy’s halcyon summer aboard the talented grey.

Sent off the 8-11 favourite, Aidan O’Brien was responsible for four of the seven-strong field – including Saxon Warrior – as Ballydoyle queued up to knock the hat-trick seeker off his perch.

It was a huge afternoon for the then 23-year-old Murphy, who having forged his career in Britain had limited experience of riding the Dublin track.

Keen to keep his wits about him, Murphy had the right ally by his side and delivered Roaring Lion to perfection at the end of an enthralling contest.

“I knew the Irish Champion Stakes was going to be very tactical, but I thought I was on the best horse if I could get a clear run at them,” continued Murphy.

“I had to challenge a little bit wide and Saxon Warrior got first run on me, but he showed an amazing attitude and a massive turn of foot from the bottom of the straight to run down Saxon Warrior.

“The thing that was extraordinary about him was his disposition at the start. He never got wound up or anything, he just used to walk round calmly as if he knew how good he was.”

However, celebrations had to be curtailed with Murphy required on a trans-Atlantic mission the following day, with the magnitude of Roaring Lion’s success on Irish soil taking some time to sink in.

Murphy added: “I was actually flying to Canada that evening so I was under a bit of pressure and I didn’t get to really acknowledge what we had achieved at the time. I was riding at Woodbine the next day.

“Looking back on it now it was a truly extraordinary performance and he was just an outstanding horse.”

The Roaring Lion journey did not end in Dublin and he would win for the fourth straight time on the biggest stage when showing his versatility and successfully dropping back to a mile in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

The swansong of the US-bred superstar would fittingly come at the Breeders’ Cup where his ambitious tilt at the Classic would end in disappointment, but by that stage his place in the affections of those associated with him was already secured.

Murphy has of course become one of the leading names in the weighing room and a three-time champion jockey. But he will never forget the summer the Lion roared loudly.

“He went on to Ascot and won the QEII and he was probably a tired horse at that stage of the year bearing in mind he had his first start in April,” explained Murphy.

“It took a lot of bravery for him to win that day and actually when he went to America after that, the way he trained in the mornings, I really began to believe he could run well. Of course, the dirt was a bit of a shock to him on the day.

“He’s probably the highest rated I’ve ridden. Benbatl probably achieved similar ratings on his best days, but there’s no doubt Roaring Lion was phenomenal.”