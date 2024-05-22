Menuisier has exciting targets in the pipeline for Devil’s Point

David Menuisier has some lofty targets in mind for Devil’s Point following his front-running success in the German 2000 Guineas.

Second to Ancient Wisdom in the Futurity Trophy over a mile at Doncaster at two, Menuisier now fancies dropping him back in trip with a Classic in the bag.

Several targets abroad are in his mind, but he could have another run over a mile in the Sussex Stakes at his local track Goodwood, given he is already a course and distance winner.

“Devil’s Point will come back in trip, but we kept him over a mile to try to win a Classic because his form at two was brilliant,” said the Pulborough-based Frenchman.

“Now he has done that we always had in mind to drop him in distance and he showed in Germany that he has loads of toe. I think seven furlongs is probably his preferred trip.

“There is the Prix Jean-Prat at Deauville he can go for, it used to be over one-mile-one back in the day but it is now run over seven, and I wouldn’t mind having a pop at the Sussex Stakes because it’s an easy mile and in my back garden.

“The Maurice de Gheest is a possible as is the Prix de la Foret. To be fair if he got invited to the Spring Carnival (in Melbourne) I think he could do really well in Australia on those sharp tracks. I’m not sure about the Breeders’ Cup because the ground could be too quick for him there, at the Spring Carnival it is usually good ground.”

Menuisier also came close to a first British Classic with Tamfana, who was a fast-finishing fourth, beaten a length, in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

She still holds an entry in the Betfred Oaks, but it is the French version over 10 furlongs where she will be seen next.

“Tamfana will still go to Chantilly. I would like to run her over a mile and a half, but we have plenty of time. She’s only run over seven and a mile so far,” said Menuisier.

“It makes more sense to go up in trip gradually rather than go up to a mile and a half straight away.

“She has the right profile for the Prix de Diane so I think that is the sensible thing to do.”