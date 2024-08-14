Menuisier has Sandown on the radar for Tamfana

David Menuisier’s classy filly Tamfana is likely to step back down to a mile as the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown beckons.

The filly was twice a winner as two-year-old, including a nine-and-a-half-length rout in a restricted fillies’ maiden at Kempton and a Group Three victory in the Prix Miesque at Chantilly.

This season she started her campaign back in France with a third-placed run in the Prix Imprudence, after which she was somewhat overlooked as a 33-1 shot in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May.

She outran those odds to finish a promising fourth despite being denied a clear run in the penultimate furlong of the race, coming home strongly to go down by just a length on the line.

Stepped up in trip at Chantilly she then took on the Prix de Diane, again at Group One level, and went closer still when beaten three-quarters of a length in third behind Sparkling Plenty and Survie – neither of whom have done the form any harm since.

A fourth in the Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half then made connections rethink campaigning their filly over an extended trip, and with that knowledge it is probable that she will return to a mile for her next outing.

“Tamfana is likely to come back for Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on the 31st of August,” said Menuisier.

“After that she will either go for the Sun Chariot at Newmarket or the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp the next day.”