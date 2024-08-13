Menuisier has sights set on Leger glory with Sunway

David Menuisier’s Group One winner Sunway is due to step up in trip again as he is pencilled in for the Betfred St Leger.

The Galiway three-year-old, who is a full-brother to 2021 Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, ended his juvenile career with success at the top level when taking the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Earlier this season he returned to the same track to finish second in the Group Three Prix Greffulhe, where he missed out by just a neck, and in June a trip to Ireland paid off when he was beaten less than a length after a brilliant run in the Irish Derby.

That run pointed to the presence of plenty of stamina and with that in mind the colt made his next appearance in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes over the same mile-and-a-half trip.

Under James Doyle Sunway lost his footing when turning into the home straight at Ascot, but to his credit he put his head down and rallied to the line to make up some of the ground he had lost in a fourth-placed finish.

Menuisier was pleased with the colt’s efforts under the circumstances and now intends to head to the world’s oldest Classic over a mile and three-quarters at Doncaster on September 14, for which he is a best-priced 8-1.

“He having a break at the moment and then the plan is to get him prepared for the Leger,” he said.

“That was a really good run (at Ascot) considering the horse nearly fell over in the bend, he lost his balance and all momentum.

“He managed to quicken again and go and get the fourth place, so I thought that was a very satisfactory effort.

“He shows a lot of willingness, James Doyle said at the time that he thought all hope was gone and he was lucky to stay on his feet.

“It was very pleasing to see him go and finish off the race, it was a very good effort.”

He added: “You could see in the Irish Derby and also in the King George, he stayed on really well to finish both races.

“Obviously until you try you don’t know, that goes without saying, but he looks like the sort of horse that will improve for the trip.”