Menuisier hoping for another deserved big-race win for Sunway

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Qipco Champion Stakes are among the options under consideration for Sunway following his third-place finish in the St Leger on Saturday.

Although winless since rounding off his juvenile campaign with a Group One win in France, David Menuisier’s colt has run several fine races in defeat at the highest level, notably pushing Los Angeles close in the Irish Derby before faring best of the three-year-olds when fourth in the King George.

He again passed the post fourth in the season’s final Classic on Town Moor, but was promoted by the stewards having been hampered by the Owen Burrows-trained Deira Mile.

Menuisier was proud of Sunway’s performance in defeat and has not given up hope of him getting his head in front on a big stage before the year is out.

“He’s come out of the race absolutely fine. I think it was justified that he finished third and it was right that they changed the result,” said the trainer.

“As usual he ran his heart out and it looks like he stayed the trip well. It was a satisfactory performance.

“It’s all up in the air (where he will run next). He’s a Group One winner and the target is to win another Group One if we can.

“The Arc is a possibility and the Champion Stakes is a possibility. They are the two strong possibilities as we speak and it will be one or the other rather than both, so we’ll give it some thought and take it from there.”

Even in defeat we've held our own, which is important

Menuisier has now seen three of his horses placed in five European Classics this season.

As well as Sunway twice finishing on the podium, Tamfana has finished fourth in the 1000 Guineas and third in the French Oaks, while War Chimes occupied third spot in the Oaks at Epsom.

While there is bound to be a degree of frustration, Menuisier is proud of stable’s performance in some of the season’s key races.

“Look, it’s a pleasure to be part of it in the first place. Even in defeat we’ve held our own, which is important,” he added.