Menuisier not looking too far ahead with Chantilly-bound Tamfana

David Menuisier is refusing to look too far into the future as Tamfana heads to Chantilly with leading claims in the Prix de Diane Longines on Sunday.

Regarded by most as an unlucky loser in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, the daughter of Soldier Hollow is the favourite across the boards as she seeks Classic redemption in the Sussex-based Frenchman’s homeland.

Menuisier – who tasted Classic success in Germany with Devil’s Point recently – admits it would be a huge addition to his CV to land one of his nation’s biggest prizes, but having seen his dreams crushed at Newmarket, is unwilling to get ahead of himself.

“It would be absolutely massive (if she was to win) but it is not the sort of thing I want to think about before it happens,” said Menuisier.

“History proves you can be so close but so far and it is something I would rather you ring me about on Monday morning!”

Despite preferring to wait for the outcome of Sunday’s contest to get carried away, Menuisier is certain he has a top-class filly on his hands and one he believes could thrive when upped in trip to the Diane distance of 10 furlongs.

He continued: “She is very good and I have always thought she was an exceptional filly.

“I thought that when we would take her over a longer trip she would be better and I thought we would use the Guineas as a stepping stone for the Prix de Diane, but at the same time I did say to the owners we were running at Newmarket to win – it was not just a prep race it was a proper target.

“On quick ground I thought she would be outpaced and that is why we decided to ride a quiet race and pick up the pieces after the dip. Watching throughout I was quite flabbergasted by how easy she was going.

“She was travelling alongside Ryan Moore on Ylang Ylang and when I saw Ryan struggling and our filly still travelling I thought if she gets the gap, she surely can’t get beat. Sadly she didn’t get the gap.”

Menuisier remains staunch in his defence of the ride given by Tamfana’s pilot Jamie Spencer on the Rowley Mile, but revealed he will not get the chance for his own redemption story at Chantilly, with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Murphy rode Tamfana in her comeback run in Deauville’s Prix Imprudence and rather than the switch being a direct consequence of the filly’s Guineas reversal, it is simply a case of Menuisier returning to his regular rider now he is available.

“Jamie did absolutely nothing wrong, I said it at the time and I say it again,” said Menuisier.

“Oisin has always been number one and has come down a few times this year and last year to work the filly and I always made it clear to Jamie’s agent whenever Oisin is available he would ride the horse. It is nothing to do with the ride in the Guineas.

“We decided to ride the filly cold to give her a chance to travel and handle the track and pick up the pieces and Jamie ended up not having the gap whatsoever.

“Jamie whenever he does something right or wrong there are people who criticise him which is not fair. But when you have that way of riding it can make people criticise and more often than not it is not justified.

“I’m not sure what else he could do he does not have wings, he could not fly over the wall of horses in front of him. I think to the day I die I won’t have any regrets – first of all about the jockey booking and secondly how he rode the race.

He went on: “It’s still sore when I watch the race, but by no means is it against Jamie, It’s just one of those things. The stars nearly aligned, but it didn’t quite happen, it wasn’t our day.

“I’m trying to be philosophical because you can’t live your life with the pain of almost winning your first British Classic. We have to move on and Oisin Murphy rides and it has always been the plan.”