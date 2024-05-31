Menuisier so proud of Warm Chimes to be third in the Oaks

Having finished an unlucky fourth in the 1000 Guineas with Tamfana, David Menuisier left Epsom with completely different emotions after watching War Chimes come home third in the Betfred Oaks.

Just like Tamfana who was sent off an apparent 33-1 no-hoper, War Chimes was an unconsidered 50-1 shot at Epsom – but she belied those odds to be beaten just four and a half lengths.

Although this filly never really looked like winning, the likeable Frenchman was excited for her future and with Tamfana holding leading claims in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) in a couple of weeks and the German 2000 Guineas already in the bag with Devil’s Point, Menuisier is on the crest of a wave.

“The filly that made the running today (Making Dreams) was on her head the whole way last time out in France and she could never settle and today she showed what she could do,” he said.

“She will be better right-handed. If we hadn’t had the rain I would have waited for the Irish Oaks so she could go that way round, but when the rain fell I just thought it would give her a chance to handle Tattenham Corner.

“She did kind of handle it, but she did lose a fair few lengths by not handling it as well as some of the others really. But I’m thrilled.

“Tamfana is going for the Prix de Diane next and she should have a great chance, she’s not ground dependent and I think she’ll be better for stepping up in trip. Tamfana is a much quicker filly to the point that stamina could be a question mark, but I’m relying entirely on pedigree and the fact that she can switch off in a truly-run race, so I think she’ll be fine for the Diane and maybe the Arc further down the line.

“I’m just enjoying this today, we’ve been placed in the Guineas, the Oaks, won the German Guineas and now we look forward to the French Oaks. I have a fantastic team of three-year-olds this year, I might have to retire at the end of the season as I don’t think I’ll get one like it again!

One place in front of War Chimes was Charlie Appleby’s Dance Sequence, who well and truly put her disappointing Guineas effort behind her, but seemed to fail to see out the trip and was a little wayward in the closing stages.

Appleby said: “It’s great to get her back on track, that was a very pleasing run and we’ll have some fun with her now during the course of the summer, but I would say possibly more in the autumn when there’s cut in the ground.

“I would think she’s a 10-furlong filly. William (Buick) said we were just outstayed, but he had to make his move when he did as the race was coming back to him and I agreed. A mile and a half on a more conventional track might suit her as well.

“They went a sensible gallop out there, she’s been ridden to come home and she has come home, but realistically 10 is her ideal trip.

“I wasn’t quite as confident before the Guineas as I was today because I felt she just looked better, and on this ground as well – she’s certainly happier with cut in the ground.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Ylang Ylang was sent off the hot favourite, but having been settled in the rear early on she never threatened, finishing sixth.

Her rider Ryan Moore said: “I don’t think she handled the track particularly well. We were following the winner and the second, and she just didn’t ping into the straight in the way I would have expected her to.

“Maybe she had a hard race in the Guineas and maybe it’s come a bit too soon. She’ll be better than today. She didn’t finish off today, but I struggled before that.”