Metamorpheus could be aimed at Cheltenham in March

Tim Doyle is dreaming of what would be a memorable a Cheltenham Festival victory with recent Punchestown scorer Metamorpheus.

Raced once on the Flat at two, the homebred son of Morpheus – who is Frankel’s half-brother – did not make his hurdling debut until Limerick at Christmas, where he gave a good account to finish third, beaten little over two lengths at 100-1.

He then showed plenty of improvement to run out a convincing five-length winner at Punchestown on his second outing over timber – a performance that thrilled his Moyne-based handler.

“I was delighted and I loved how he quickened up from the last to the line,” said Doyle.

“He took a good step forward, but he’s an inexperienced horse so I was hoping he would and I’m hoping there would be lots more improvement as well.”

That Punchestown contest has been a good guide to the Boodles Fred Winter in the past and last year saw the Festival-winning Brazil finish fourth to Gordon Elliott’s The Tide Turns, with Cheltenham fourth HMS Seahorse runner-up. The year before Coltor finished fourth before going on to finish fifth at Prestbury Park in the spring.

And having beaten the runner-up Almuhit by a similar distance to what current Boodles favourite Tekao did at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, Doyle acknowledges a Festival bid has to be considered.

“It’s in the back of my mind,” he said. “It’s very exciting because it’s hard to come by horses good enough to go there (Cheltenham) with a little bit of a chance. He’s a good hardy horse and he should keep progressing.

“There’s a couple of options here in Ireland I think at Naas and Fairyhouse and we’ll have to have a run in one of those to qualify.

“I’ve never had a runner at the Festival. I’ve run a few over there in the autumn, but I’ve never had a winner in Cheltenham. So we’ll see what happens and hope it works out.”