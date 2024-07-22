Mia Nicholls wants to use Racing League to replicate Saffie Osborne success

Mia Nicholls will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Saffie Osborne and use the Racing League to propel herself into the spotlight, as she prepares to star for the North in this year’s competition.

The 20-year-old, who is attached to Eve Johnson Houghton as a 5lb apprentice, is the daughter of former jockey turned trainer Adrian Nicholls and has showcased her riding skills aboard the likes of her father’s Tees Spirit this season.

Having booted home 18 winners last term, she is approaching double figures for the current campaign and is eager to take the next step in her fledgling riding career.

Nicholls got a taste of the Racing League when picked to ride as a wild card for London & The South in 2023, but will be a part of the action from the beginning this time and will bid to channel her weighing-room colleague Osborne, who has “cracked the code” when it comes to the competition, taking home the leading jockey trophy two years in a row.

“I was a wild card last year, but I’m looking forward to this year,” said Nicholls.

“Hopefully I will pick up a few rides for trainers that I’ve never ridden for before as well and I might make a few new connections.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. Saffie has cracked the code in how to excel in it every year so hopefully I can kind of follow her and do the same.

“I can’t have wished for my career to have started any better and last year I flew and had 18 winners. This year has been quieter, but I’m getting going again and I’m riding for Eve regularly and obviously dad has some nice horses being him as well.

“Last year being a wild card in the Racing League benefitted me so fingers crossed it will have the same effect this year.”