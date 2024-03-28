Mick Appleby struggling to split Sprint duo

Sprint specialist Mick Appleby has two good chances of taking top honours in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap at Newcastle on Good Friday.

The trainer has entered both Juan Les Pins and Billyjoh for the £150,000 contest, run over six furlongs on the tapeta surface.

Juan Les Pins is the most fancied of the duo at present, a Listed-placed seven-year-old who came home a length behind Diligent Harry in the Hever Sprint at Southwell in February.

Appleby suspects the gelding’s forte may be the turf, but he thinks there could be more to come from his stablemate Billyjoh after a highly productive winter on the all-weather that yielded three wins.

“They are both decent horses,” the trainer said.

“I think Billyjoh still has more to offer and could surprise people, while the handicapper knows all about Juan Les Pins.

“Juan Les Pins might be better on grass as well, but he should still run well.”

Well-fancied is John and Thady Gosden’s Cover Up, owned by Godolphin and the winner of all three of his starts on the all-weather – the latter two times over five furlongs at Newcastle.

Peter Shoemark, racing manager for the Gosdens, said of his chances: “Cover Up has been in great form all season – he started off rated 76 and is now up to 101.

“He has won over six furlongs, although that came at Lingfield and Newcastle is a lot stiffer, so that will be a new test for him, plus the fact he is 13lb higher than last time.”

Harry Charlton’s Batal Dubai is also popular in the market, a four-year-old consistently in the money on the all-weather over six furlongs.

Tim Palin of owners Middleham Park Racing said: “If you could create a perfect storm for Batal Dubai, it would probably be six furlongs in a big-field competitive handicap at Newcastle. This is very much him playing at home.”

There is an interesting contender in Gordon Elliott’s Coachello, a course and distance winner who travels over from Ireland for the race.

“Coachello is in good order. He has not done much wrong so far this season and we are looking forward to sending him over,” Elliott said.

“It looks a strong race, but he is a solid horse and hopefully runs well.”

Roger Teal is set to run Chipstead, a full brother to his sprint star Oxted and a good winner of the BetUK AWC Sprint Trial Handicap at Lingfield when last seen.

“All is well with him. He did a nice piece of work the other day and we are going into the race on a good note,” said Teal.

“I think he has a good each-way chance. He has done nothing wrong all season and won nicely at the trials meeting.

“You need luck on the day with these sprinters but, if everything goes right, you have to put him in the mix.”

David O’Meara is well represented in the race with three runners, as seasoned sprinter Summerghand, who won the 2021 renewal of this contest when it was staged at Lingfield, is joined by two good campaigners in Aberama Gold and Misty Grey.

“I was delighted to see Summerghand finish second in the trial at Lingfield. It was a fantastic run and shows there is still plenty of life left in those old legs yet,” the trainer said.

“Whether Newcastle brings out the best in him, I am not convinced, but it is big money and he has to have a go at it.

“I was happy with Aberama Gold at Newcastle in November, when he finished fourth in the Listed race, and then he probably wasn’t quite sharp enough for his first run of the year over five furlongs at Southwell. Fingers crossed, this test should suit him better.

“Misty Grey had a lovely run at Wolverhampton in the Lady Wulfruna. Whether he can replicate that form in a straight six-furlong race would be a question, but I was delighted with the way he travelled at Wolverhampton and he is well entitled to take his shot at a great prize.”