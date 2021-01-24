Mighty Gurkha and Zamaani head Kempton conditions heat

Mighty Gurkha and Zamaani set the standard in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Conditions Stakes – the latest fast-track qualifier at Kempton on Monday.

Both Archie Watson’s Mighty Gurkha and Simon and Ed Crisford’s Zamaani boast official ratings in excess of 100.

Mighty Gurkha provided Hollie Doyle with a first Breeders’ Cup ride in November, while Zamaani was second in Redcar’s Two Year Old Trophy.

The pair met last month with Mighty Gurkha taking second and Zamaani fourth in a blanket finish at Wolverhampton.

Mark Johnston’s Bravado puts his unbeaten record on the line having stretched it to three last time out, while David Evans runs Rohaan, second to Bravado recently.

“Rohaan was a bit unfortunate last time out. It was a misjudged race – the jockey thought he would do what he did before (he had gone from last to first in his previous three races), but it was a better quality of race and the horse had more weight on his back. He did all his work in the last furlong,” said Evans.

“Monday should tell us where we stand with him. I thought the way he won at Newcastle, albeit from a rating of 55, was encouraging. Then he did it well the time after that and has continued to improve.

“He has a bit to find on the ratings with a couple of them, but if he is going to go for the final, he has to take his chance in a race like this.”