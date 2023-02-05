Mighty Potter far too good at Leopardstown
Mighty Potter was a straightforward winner of the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.
The even-money favourite raced near the head of the field of six throughout and was easily able to pull clear when asked around the final bend.
Comfortably ahead at the last fence, the six-year-old only pulled further away to prevail by eight and a half lengths from Adamantly Chosen.
In doing so he backed up his Grade One victory in the Drinmore Chase and gave Russell a first top-level triumph since he called a temporary halt to his retirement.
