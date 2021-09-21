Migration hunting hat-trick in Foundation contest

Migration bids to continue his upward curve by completing a hat-trick in the Best Of British Race Day Foundation Stakes at Goodwood

A close-up fourth on his seasonal reappearance at Salisbury in June, David Menuisier’s charge has since impressed over this course and distance and in a valuable handicap at York’s Ebor Festival last month.

The five-year-old tests the water in Listed company for the first time on his return to the Sussex Downs under William Buick.

Menuisier said: “He’s a course and distance winner and has been in good form, so hopefully he’ll run well.

“The way he’s won his races this year, it gives you the feeling that he can perform at this level.”

The highest-rated horse in the field is the Marcus Tregoning-trained Perotto, who has won twice in five visits to Goodwood.

The gelded son of New Bay was last seen finishing fifth in the Celebration Mile three and a half weeks ago and Tregoning is looking forward to seeing how he fares over a mile and a quarter on Wednesday.

“He’s stepping up in trip a bit, but he looks like he might get it all right,” said the Whitsbury handler.

“We like him, obviously – he’s been really good for us.

“We hope he’ll run a big race again, if not win.”

Recent Doncaster scorer Harrovian represents the formidable combination of John and Thady Gosden and Frankie Dettori, while Andrew Balding saddles the consistent Fox Tal and course and distance winner King Vega.

Victory Chime, trained by Ralph Beckett, also brings winning Goodwood form to the table in a competitive affair.