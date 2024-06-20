Mill Stream part of Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee field on Saturday

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream will face 13 rivals as he aims to break his Group One duck in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final day of Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old was a Group Three winner in France last year and won a Group Two at York last time out in a blanket finish, making this the logical next step.

Richard Hannon’s Shouldvebeenaring and Kevin Ryan’s Washington Heights were right on his heels at York, though, and both take him on again.

Last year’s surprise winner Khaadem is back again for Charlie Hills who also runs Mitbaahy, who benefitted from a peach of a ride from Jamie Spencer in Ireland recently.

Believing, a fine fourth in the King Charles II Stakes on Tuesday, is set for a quick return, with Kinross, Shartash and The Wizard Of Eye among the others.

Last year’s St Leger winner Continuous makes his return to action in the Hardwicke Stakes.

He is one of nine runners for what will be his first outing since a fine fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Desert Hero was a popular winner at the meeting 12 months ago for the King and Queen in handicap company and now he is looking to bounce back from a below-par run at Newbury in May. Stablemate Candleford also runs for William Haggas.

That Newbury race was won by John and Thady Gosden’s Middle Earth who is well fancied for this.

George Scott’s Isle Of Jura arrives on a five-timer, Missed The Cut, a winner at the meeting for George Boughey two years ago, is now running for American trainer John Sadler, most recently of Flightline fame.

In the Jersey Stakes the Hannon-trained Haatem, placed in both the English and Irish Guineas this season, drops in class and trip for new owners Wathnan Racing having seen his form boosted by stablemate Rosallion earlier in the week.

A field of 20 will go to post, including Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli and Sir Michael Stoute’s Never So Brave, who is the mount of Saffie Osborne.

There are 18 in the Chesham with Aidan O’Brien’s Bedtime Story – who is a daughter of Frankel and Mecca’s Angel – the favourite, while last year’s winner Saint Lawrence is in the hunt for another Wokingham Stakes.

Trueshan, a non-runner in the Gold Cup on Thursday, has been declared for the Queen Alexandra in the hope of some rain.