Minor setback could scupper Ascot run for Ami

Courage Mon Ami is not certain to line up in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup after a minor setback ruled the Ascot Gold Cup winner out of the Prix du Cadran.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Frankel was bought by Wathnan Racing prior to Royal Ascot, providing the Qatari-based operation with their biggest success to date when storming to big-race glory in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Having somewhat bounced back from a first defeat in the Goodwood Cup when an honourable second to Coltrane in York’s Lonsdale Cup, connections had their eye on finishing the season at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

However, he missed his intended trip to France due to a minor setback and although holding an entry for the staying event on Ascot’s British Champions Day card, he will not be rushed for what would be a fitting return to the scene of his finest hour on October 21.

“He obviously missed France which was annoying because it was niggly, nothing major,” Said Richard Brown, racing advisor to the owners.

“We’re just going to take him along and see if we can make Ascot.

He will tell us if he's ready to run or not and if he's not, we'll put him away and come back next year

“He’s been the flag-bearer for Wathnan in their first season and is obviously a firm favourite, so he won’t be asked to do anything he doesn’t want to do.

“He’s been amazing for us and we’re never going to risk him. We owe him a lot.”