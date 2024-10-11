Mirabeau proves bargain buy after valuable York victory

Dominic Ffrench Davis’ Mirabeau showed a great deal of promise when striking in the British EBF £100,000 Final at York.

The two-year-old came into the race already a winner, having taken a Brighton maiden last time out by a comprehensive three and a half lengths.

That run was clearly a more accurate reflection of his ability than his well-beaten debut at Newbury in May and under Daniel Tudhope he lined up an 8-1 chance on the Knavesmire.

The grey enjoyed the soft ground and progressed gradually through the field of 14 to prevail by a convincing length and a quarter from Hugo Palmer’s Stratusnine.

“I always thought whatever he did this year would be a bonus,” said Ffrench Davis.

“We thought he’d win first time out at Newbury and he was the last horse off the bridle but ended up being beaten by most of them.

“He scoped badly afterwards and it took us a long time to get him 100 per cent, I think he’s come on for his Brighton run.

“It was a good performance here today, I think he likes to get his toe in the ground and he stays well.

“The dam (Lubinka) won over a mile and a half and was rated 100, we only gave £23,000 for him at Doncaster sales and he’s repaid us already.

“I’d probably put him away now, we’ll see how he comes out of it. When you have a horse in form, it’s always tempting to go again, but that might not be the right thing to do.”

John and Sean Quinn’s Empirestateofmind was a winner for the first time since 2022 when taking the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Autumn Handicap.

The six-year-old has been lightly raced this season, turning up for three valuable handicaps but coming home empty handed each time, including in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time out.

On returning to his local track, he was a 14-1 chance under Jason Hart, and as the race developed it turned into a tussle between Thunder Roar and the Quinn-trained runner.

The latter horse just prevailed by a nose and could now head to Ascot next weekend, should he make the cut for the Balmoral Handicap.

“It’s good to have him back, we thought he’d run a race in the Cambridgeshire but he was drawn down the middle and he always needs a run,” said John Quinn.

“He actually benefits from racing, even when he’s as fit as he can be, he just benefits from a run.

“First time out, he’s always a fair way off, I’m delighted for the owner (Ross Harmon) because he’s a great supporter.

“He’s in the Balmoral; he might not get in, but if he does, he’ll go there.”