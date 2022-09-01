Mishriff confirmed on course to take Irish Champion chance
Mishriff has been confirmed an intended runner in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week.
The five-year-old will face a rematch with his Eclipse conqueror Vadeni in the 10-furlong Group One contest, having looked unlucky at Sandown when suffering a troubled passage in being beaten just a neck in second.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained horse has since run in the King George at Ascot, where he was third to Pyledriver, and most recently when second to Baaeed in the Juddmonte International at York.
The son of Make Believe – who won the world’s most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, last year – runs in the colours of Prince Faisal.
Of the Irish Champion option, the owner’s racing manager, Ted Voute, said on Thursday evening: “That’s the plan.”
In addition to Mishriff and Vadeni, the Irish Champion is also expected to feature Aidan O’Brien’s one-time Derby favourite Luxembourg and Fabrice Chappet’s Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto, and potentially Paddy Twomey’s classy filly La Petite Coco.
