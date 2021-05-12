Mishriff part of strong Eclipse team for Gosden

Mishriff is one of five Coral-Eclipse entries for John and Thady Gosden
By NewsChain Sport
13:06pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Globe-trotting superstar Mishriff is one of 45 initial entries for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old has won both the Saudi Cup – the world’s richest race – and the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting already this year.

Mishriff, unraced since the second of those two hugely lucrative back-to-back triumphs in late March, is joined among the contenders for the 10-furlong Group One on July 3 by stablemates Lord North, winner of the Dubai Turf when last seen, and Europe’s top miler Palace Pier.

Dual Classic winner Love is part of the entries for the Eclipse (PA Archive)

Aidan O’Brien is very well-represented with 16 of the entries, published on Wednesday – and his dual Classic-winning filly Love and Armory, victorious in last week’s Huxley Stakes at Chester, are both prominent in the sponsors’ betting behind favourite Mishriff.

O’Brien, a five-time winner of the Eclipse but seeking his first success since 2011, may also run current Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet and 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth – two of the 28 three-year-olds initially in contention.

The Gosdens also have two three-year-old possibles, in Megallan and the unbeaten Mostahdaf.

Among other eyecatchers are William Haggas’ much-travelled multiple Group One winner Addeybb, O’Brien’s Japan – third to Ghaiyyath and Enable last year – and James Fanshawe’s  Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Audarya.

