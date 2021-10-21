Mishriff set to miss Breeders’ Cup
Mishriff looks set to sidestep a trip to the Breeders’ Cup in California next month after trainer John Gosden said his stable star was in need of “a little bit of a rest”.
Last season’s French Derby winner has enjoyed a memorable campaign in 2021, which began with a huge international double as he won the Saudi Cup on dirt and the Dubai Sheema Classic on turf.
Having secured his first Group One on British soil in the Juddmonte International in August, the four-year-old was a hot favourite for last weekend’s Champion Stakes at Ascot.
But Mishriff could only finish fourth on Champions Day – and while both the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the Breeders’ Cup Turf were raised as options earlier this week, he is set for a well-earned break.
“You need to be 100 percent happy that you’re doing the right thing,” Gosden told Daily Racing Form.
“He’s been a pretty busy boy.”
