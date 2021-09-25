Miss Carol Ann makes classy start on Newmarket debut

Miss Carol Ann made an impressive start to her career in division one of the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket

Second in the betting at 100-30, Roger Varian’s filly travelled strongly in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, with the more experienced 11-10 favourite Oheka bidding to make every yard of the running under Oisin Murphy.

The market leader did her best to keep Miss Carol Ann at bay, but the daughter of Kingman quickened up stylishly to grab the lead before kicking two lengths clear.

Varian said: “We have some nice unraced horses at home and we thought this filly would come here and run well. I didn’t know if she’d win, but she’d certainly shown up nicely at home and hopefully she’s a filly with a nice future.

“The winning owners are new owners in the yard. We met Bill Crager and his son Will about 18 months ago and they sent this filly to us this time last year as a yearling. They’re very enthusiastic and lovely people, so it’s great their first experience with us is a winning one.

“She’s a good-moving filly, so she should handle most grounds. Andrea felt it was just lively enough for her today, but I hope she’s a filly that will be quite versatile.

“She’s travelled nicely and seen the stiff seven furlongs out well, so I would think she’ll get a mile next year.”

Roger Varian won the opening race at Newmarket with Miss Carol Ann (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year’s winner Saffron Beach went on to land the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes over the same course and distance a fortnight later.

When asked if Miss Carol Ann could follow the same route, Varian added: “I’m not sure. We’ve done it with a filly in the past and it can come a bit quick.

“I’m not going to rule it out and I’m not going to rule it in. We’ll just have to see how she is in the next week or so.”