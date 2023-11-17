Mister Coffey chasing overdue first win over fences

Mister Coffey will begin his journey back to the Grand National on Saturday when he attempts to finally break his duck over fences in the From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Although second to L’Homme Presse in a Grade One over fences in February 2022, Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old is remarkably still a novice over the larger obstacles, despite a respectable overall record that has seen him make the podium in seven of his nine chasing appearances.

Having run with credit at Prestbury Park at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, connections now hope they have picked out a suitable option to kick-start the gelding’s new campaign.

“He’s been third and second at the track but the most significant thing is he has never won a race over fences and hopefully this is the perfect opportunity,” said Charlie Gordon-Watson, racing manager to owner Lady Bamford.

“It’s left-handed on soft ground, the distance is right, everything is right. It looks like the right race for him.”

Mister Coffey was last seen jumping with real gusto on the front-end at Aintree in April in the Grand National.

Only stamina could stop Mister Coffey’s fun on that occasion and his team are now keen to return to Merseyside in the spring, providing their charge improves his rating sufficiently to make the line-up.

Gordon-Watson added: “Nicky was concerned about the new limit on numbers and that he needs to get up the weights a bit, so he needs to go up quite a few pounds to be guaranteed to get in. He’s 142 at the moment, so he has a bit of work to do.”

The Listed event, which was won last year by The Real Whacker and has the likes of Thistlecrack on its roll of honour, has attracted a strong field of six, with Nigel Twiston-Davies responsible for Weveallbeencaught and Broadway Boy, who both bring course-winning form to the table.

However, it is Good Risk At All that could pose the biggest threat to Mister Coffey, judged on his taking chasing bow at Carlisle.

Sam Thomas’ seven-year-old relished the larger obstacles when a 16-length winner over the reopposing Alaphilippe in the north west and could continue his handler’s fine start to the current season.

“Hopefully, Good Risk has learnt plenty from Carlisle and it is a small-runner field as well, which is nice,” said the trainer.

“We were thrilled (with his run at Carlisle), he made a bit of a novicey mistake early doors but he got the hang of it and please God he has learnt loads from that and, with a nice clean round of jumping, I would like to think he wouldn’t be a million miles away.”

Willie Mullins’ Baby Kate and John McConnell’s Sharp Object give Ireland a strong hand in the concluding Karndean Designflooring Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race, while the Emerald Isle raiders also have leading claims earlier in the day with Buddy One in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle.

Paul Gilligan’s six-year-old was third behind Iroko in the Martin Pipe back in March before also picking up a silver medal at Aintree a month later and he has continued to thrive, impressing with victory at Galway late last month.

If he brings back his Martin Pipe form, then even though he has top-weight, he has to be in with a massive shout

“He’s improving and improving the whole time,” said Gilligan. “It’s another step up obviously, but his Galway run was fantastic – he was very professional that day in Galway.

“If he brings back his Martin Pipe form, then even though he has top-weight, he has to be in with a massive shout and that is what we are hoping.”