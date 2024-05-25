Mitbaahy grabs Greenlands glory
Mitbaahy led home a British one-two in the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh.
Charles Hills’ 9-1 chance was one of five horses who had travelled across the Irish Sea to line up for the six-furlong Group Two, with Curragh specialist Art Power the 7-2 favourite for Tim Easterby.
In the early stages the winner did not feature heavily and after a hesitant start he was settled in last until the final furlong.
There he began to come alive under Jamie Spencer, switching out to find some room and then snatching the lead in the final strides to triumph by three-quarters of a length from Edward Bethell’s Regional.
Spencer said: “The leaders got a length or two on me and I think he’s done well to run them down.
“He’s obviously an improving horse and you’d be looking forward to him for Ascot now.
“There is a strong headwind and everything was in his favour today.
“I thought he had a good chance today because he’d been running at Newmarket where it’s notoriously hard to come from behind, especially with all the ridges.
“Down into the dip he’s got unbalanced twice and has run good races.
“I felt when you’re running at a track where the ground meets you, he was always going to find his acceleration again.”
Betfair cut Mitbaahy from 25-1 to 16-1 for both the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot as a result.
