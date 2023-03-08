Mixed fortunes on weather front
Freezing temperatures overnight forced Catterick officials to abandon Wednesday’s card but there was better news for Fontwell and Lingfield.
Unfortunately for Catterick the forecast for temperatures to reach -6C overnight materialised and a decision to call the meeting off was taken long before a scheduled 8am inspection.
Former jockey Philip Hide, now clerk of the course at Fontwell, was able to give the green light for their meeting shortly before a scheduled 8am precautionary inspection.
There had been a threat of snow in the area and while there was a light dusting, rain was beginning to fall to help remove it.
The all-weather card at Lingfield this afternoon was another under the threat of snow.
Around 5cm had fallen since around 3am, however, the course was being worked throughout the night and by 8am the snow had stopped.
The going has changed slightly, though, and is now described as standard to slow.
Officials at Kempton called a second precautionary inspection for 10am after a first look at 8am proved inconclusive.
The meeting has already moved from its regular evening slot to a 3.05pm start and now hinges on the forecast of snow to turn to sleet by 9am proving correct.
