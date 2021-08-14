Mojo Star enjoys perfect Leger prep at Newbury

Derby runner-up Mojo Star warmed up for the Cazoo St Leger when getting off the mark as expected in the Academy Insurance British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury

The Richard Hannon-trained colt outclassed his three rivals to score at the fifth attempt, with anyone who took prohibitive odds of 1-6 never having cause for concern at any stage during the mile-and a-half-contest, after drifting from 1-12.

Auriferous, seen as the only real threat to Mojo Star, made the running with the favourite on his heels and the other two runners soon several lengths adrift.

It was only a matter of time before David Egan made his move on Mojo Star and the son of Sea The Stars cruised into the lead over two furlongs.

He quickly put the race to bed and crossed the line four lengths clear of Auriferous. The first two were 50 lengths ahead of the third, Girandole.

Mojo Star remained unchanged at 12-1 with Betfair for the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster next month with Betfair.

Hannon said: “I felt we were better off coming here and galloping and it will put him right for the Leger.

“It takes him a long time to get into top gear which is why the extra two furlongs will suit him at Doncaster. He’s not a horse that will go 20 lengths clear regardless of the standard of the opposition.

“David said he breezed for half a mile. There’s not many horses that would keep that gallop for as long as he does.

“It was a nice effort from him, and the second is no slouch.”