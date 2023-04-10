Monkfish delights in comeback second to Asterion Forlonge

Asterion Forlonge denied Monkfish a dream return to action when winning the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The enigmatic winner was running over hurdles for the second time since pausing a chasing career that brought about mixed fortunes with some good performances but also several falls.

Monkfish, also trained by Willie Mullins, had been absent from the track for nearly two years due to injury but was a very highly regarded novice chaser prior to that.

Asterion Forlonge was the 11-8 favourite under Paul Townend as Monkfish went off at 11-4 and was ridden at the rear of the field by Danny Mullins.

Monkfish gave chase after the last fence and was closing as the line approached, but could not pass Asterion Forlonge and missed out by half a length.

David Casey, Mullins’ assistant, said of the grey victor: “We’re delighted with him, he improved plenty for his run in Thurles and I think he’ll improve plenty from today as well.

“He did everything right, he’s had his issues and we’re delighted to get his head back in front today.

“He’s in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Punchestown and the plan at the moment is to keep him over hurdles for the time being. All going well I’d imagine he’ll go there.”

On Monkfish he added: “We’re thrilled with him. He had plenty of build-up work done, but he’ll improve again for it. Hopefully he’ll be sound enough to go to Punchestown as well, he’s in the same race.

“The idea is to keep him over hurdles for the end of the season and then maybe go back chasing next year. Hopefully he’ll come out of it well and we’re absolutely thrilled with the way he ran.”